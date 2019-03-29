A mysterious new burger restaurant looks set to replace an historic department store in Sheffield city centre.

Sinclair’s department store closed its doors on Glossop Road in February before moving over to Ecclesall Road.

The store has been closed since then but, on Friday morning, huge signs appeared outside advertising that a new burger restaurant would be opening in July.

‘So Famous’ is set to open next to Sundae’s Gelato advertising ‘Real Food, Awesome Place and Good Times'.

The restaurant is advertising for people in Sheffield to apply for jobs on their website. However, the website is currently not in operation.

They also have a Twitter account but the company has not tweeted as of yet.

Cristian Sinclair, managing director of the department store, said that he had taken the decision to close the city centre store because his staff were ‘constantly inundated’ with drunks and drug addicts along West Street.

He said: “We have been here since 1967. We started off with a large shop and then extended and then rebuilt the building in 2004. Sinclairs in West Street, Sheffield.

“We made it more contemporary but the problem for anybody in this area is there is no retail left. It’s all 24-hour off licences, bars and restaurants.

"It's not easily accessible - there is no parking and unfortunately, like many city centres now, we are constantly inundated with drunks and people who are high on whatever they are high on.

“It’s not really an environment for a retail store. In truth, we have been here far longer than we should have been but we hope things will get better and we hope we will get some like-minded people joining us but we have made the decision."

Mr Sinclair revealed that the Glossop Road unit would be taken on by a ‘restaurant operator’.

