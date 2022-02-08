The rollout to over two-thirds of the home and garden retailer’s stores follows a successful pilot at two locations.

The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.

Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome, although customers can also check with the store team if they are at all unsure.

Wilko is welcoming pets instore for the first time at 248 of its stores across the UK

Service dogs are welcome at all stores nationwide.

A Wilko spokesperson said: “Furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will be able to browse all areas of the participating stores except for food aisles.

“Most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products in-store that get their tails wagging.”

It comes after Wilko announced plans to close 16 stores across the UK with 330 jobs at risk.

The company confirmed the wilkos at Parkgate, Rotherham, and on Haymarket in Sheffield city centre were unaffected.

Wilko has 414 stores in the UK and employs more than 16,000.

Wilko stocks everything from pet food to treats, bedding to toys, cleaning supplies to healthy pet essentials and even presents, costumes and accessories during key seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

Participating Wilko stores in Sheffield:

Wilko Sheffield Haymarket

Wilko St James Retail Park