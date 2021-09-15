Apple announced the iPhone 13 would hit stores later this month in a press conference yesterday.

The device is priced from £679 and is an upgrade on last year’s iPhone 12, featuring upgraded cameras, larger batteries and the company’s latest A15 chip

The four new iPhones – the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – all feature the new processor, which Apple claims is 50% faster than the competition and said would help users “absolutely fly through demanding workloads smoothly and efficiently”.

The new iPhone 13 will be available to pre-order from Friday September 17, with shipping the following week. Photo by: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images.

All four iPhones will be available to pre-order online from 1.00pm on Friday September 17, and will ship from Friday September 24.

For those looking to purchase the new model in-person in Sheffield, options are limited following the closure of popular electronics retailer John Lewis’ city centre store and also Carphone Warehouse’s Fargate store.

Here’s where you will be able to buy the device in Sheffield later this month:

Carphone Warehouse at Currys PC World

While the Fargate Store closed last year, you will be able to purchase the new Apple device at Carphone Warehouse stores inside Currys PC World. In Sheffield you can visit the Heeley Sidings store, the Meadowhall location, the Carbrook outlet, the Drakehouse venue or even travel to Currys PC World stores in Chesterfield or Rotherham.

O2 stores

You can also get your hands on the new iPhone at O2 stores, with locations on Fargate in the city centre, Meadowhall, and Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park.

Three stores

Other city centre phone shopping options include Three, who have an outlet based on Fargate. You can also visit the Three store at Meadowhall or at Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park.

EE stores

Electronics retailer EE has two city centre stores where you will be able to buy the iPhone 13 - Fargate and also The Moor - as well as two Meadowhall outlets.

T-mobile stores

With a store on Fargate in the city centre, you can get your hands on the new Apple gadgets later this month with T-mobile.

Apple store