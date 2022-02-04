It was named best community market in the Great British Market Awards in Birmingham, which are organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities,

Judges praised Traxx Market for bouncing back from near extinction due to the pandemic to becoming a thriving concern thanks to a community project.

They said: “This is a weekly market delivered by a community enterprise. This has been a community project to save a market which had served the community for almost 125 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bury Market was named Britain’s Favourite Market for 2022.

"It was formally run by a local working men’s club and Covid provided a terminal threat to the future of the market. Three residents formed a community enterprise, and the rest is history.

“From a site that was described as a complete mess with broken stalls and damaged gutters and rat-infested cabins, the market has had a complete face lift.

"This market has pulled community support and provides an offer that is now very different focussing upon street food and families. It has also not been frightened to ask for help bringing in external eyes to help both trader and operators alike.”

Doncaster Fish Market was named Best Small Food Market.

Judges said: “This is a small market fully occupied and is one of the largest dedicated fish markets in the country and, unusually, it is in land. Amazingly this market has 8 independent fish mongers and is renowned from far and wide for its quality and affordability.

“Many of the faces that can be found in the fish market are long standing characters who help give this market its distinct charm.

“The market works closely with new and aspiring businesses, offers support through unique social media channels and is part of a wider estate. However, it has the status of being a distinctive small indoor food market in its own right with its own branding and character.

“It is a key part of local heritage but also the future of its town. It provides valuable social food equality and community services to the whole town.”