Wayfair Wayday: 2022 sale is live with 48 hours of great deals – here’s what is on offer

With 48 hours of huge discounts, the mega shopping event is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year. Wayfair Wayday 2022 sale is live now with discounts on a selection of furniture, rugs, beds lighting, decor and outdoor.

The sale will run from April 27 to midnight April 28.

What is Way Day 2022?

Online furniture giant Wayfair’s Wayday sale is back with loads of discounts across every category, including home, kitchen and furniture

The shopping event is similar to Amazon’s extremely popular Prime Day. Flash deals will take place throughout the two days.

Are the prices low?

Wayfair say they will be offering their lowest prices of the year in their sale with deals of up to 80% off.

Is there free delivery?

There's also free delivery on everything to most of the UK.

What are the prices?

Shoppers will be able to save on rugs from £19.99, beds from £99.99, patio dining sets from £199.99, sofas from £249.99 and desks from £79.99.

Website?