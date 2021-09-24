Vegan market 'take over' planned for Sheffield city centre
A bustling area of the city centre is set to be taken over by the Sheffield Vegan Market.
Organised by the Vegan Market Co, the event is set to take place on The Moor between 10.30am and 4pm on Sunday, October 3.
Event organisers, who have described the event as a ‘take over,’ say it will feature a variety of vegan street food; artisan bakes; craft cheeses; handmade cosmetics; ethical clothing & jewellery; arts & crafts and charity stalls, all created by a ‘handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses’.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder says; “We are so excited to be back in Sheffield.
“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Sheffield!”