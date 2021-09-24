Vegan market 'take over' planned for Sheffield city centre

Organised by the Vegan Market Co, the event is set to take place on The Moor between 10.30am and 4pm on Sunday, October 3.

Event organisers, who have described the event as a ‘take over,’ say it will feature a variety of vegan street food; artisan bakes; craft cheeses; handmade cosmetics; ethical clothing & jewellery; arts & crafts and charity stalls, all created by a ‘handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses’.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder says; “We are so excited to be back in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Vegan Market will be held on The Moor in the city centre on Sunday, October 3

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.