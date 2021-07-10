Unique models of Sheffield football grounds that appeared on Blue Peter are sold at auction

Unique, handcrafted models of Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium have sold in an online auction by Graham Budd Auctions.

The models were made by John Le Maitre in 1986 using traditional modelling techniques and materials, including cork and hardboard with a felt pitch.

His models come complete with the crowds in the stands, and all the models featured on Blue peter on May 8, 1986, providing a unique snapshot of how the English football league grounds looked during the 1980s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 93 football stadiums created including Bramall Lane and Hillsborough. Photo: Graham Budd Auctions

John’s ambition was to make all 93 English Football League grounds before starting on six Test Cricket grounds and Wimbledon.

Graham Budd of Graham Budd Auctions said: “They are literally one-offs; they were never commercially produced.

"The chap who made them was just a hobbyist and a football fan, and he had this idea to create the grounds of what was then 92 teams of the football league pus Wembley Stadium. He achieved that and very sadly died afterwards.

"I don’t quite know all the dots in between, but they were found in a storage unit in the South of England earlier this year, acquired and then sold in one of our specialist football auctions.

“They're all completely handcrafted with traditional materials like cork, hardboard and felt, and each one was a faithful replica of the ground.”

Bramall lane sold for £65, and Hillsborough had five bids, with the final bidder paying £95.