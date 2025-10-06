Two new independents join Sheffield’s leading heritage retail destination

Leah’s Yard, Sheffield’s award-winning heritage retail courtyard on Cambridge Street, has welcomed two new independent businesses: Clothes the Loop, and Earth Paper Fibre. Both bring fresh creative energy and style to the city centre’s growing community of makers, curators and conscious retailers.

Hellen Stirling-Baker, founder of Clothes the Loop which stocks high-end preloved designer fashion, has built her business around a love of timeless design and the belief that great clothes should be worn and loved for longer. Her carefully curated collections feature designer and premium pieces, each chosen for their quality, craftsmanship and character. Every garment is hand-picked and authenticated, offering shoppers the chance to find something individual while supporting a more circular way of dressing.

Alongside her, Mel MacDonald’s Earth Paper Fibre adds a new dimension to the Yard’s mix with handcrafted ceramics, porcelain jewellery and guided workshops. Mel’s process is slow and intentional, shaping, firing and glazing each piece by hand. The result is work that’s tactile and quietly expressive, designed to be used and cherished every day.

Together, they capture the independent spirit that defines Leah’s Yard. “Hellen and Mel are both committed to thoughtful design, small-batch production, and a genuine connection to craft, a common thread we’re proud to have running through all our retailers,” says Tom Wolfenden, director of Leah’s Yard.

Their arrival comes after a busy first year for the restored 19th-century courtyard, now full and home to a growing mix of Sheffield retailers, food and drink vendors. With its focus on independent brands and local talent, Leah’s Yard continues to establish itself as one of the city’s most distinctive shopping and social destinations.

They join as the Yard gears up for the festive season, when its cobbled courtyard and historic workshops are transformed with the return of the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas tree and handmade wreaths crafted by resident florist Gina from Roots & Bloom.

Visitors can find Clothes the Loop and Earth Paper Fibre open now within Leah’s Yard on Cambridge Street, alongside a curated collection of local businesses including La Biblioteka, Gravel Pit, Hop Hideout and the Pete McKee Gallery.

For opening times, festive event details and the full list of retailers, visit www.leahsyard.com or follow @leahsyard on social media.