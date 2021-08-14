This Sheffield shop stocks incredible vintage clothes with a story to tell

Will Fisher at Jojo's Vintage

We can’t agree with that more, but what about the vintage clothing with stories of their own to tell? Well look no further than Jojo’s Vintage at Rag Parade in Sheffield.

We had heard they take vintage seriously, so we took a trip to see them – and we’re so glad we did!

The store is nestled on Ecclesall Road, which has been home for the last six years, after it was established in the City centre in 2012.

The window, with its careful display that tells the story of a collection of clothing and curious items and inside….. wow!

If clothes do tell stories then this is a library packed with amazing books and stories to be told.

Owner Jojo certainly is happy in his work, chatting to all customers, including regulars when we stopped by

“I work on sourcing good quality vintage clothing,” he explains.

“Everything I select for the shop is built to last and timeless.”

We can see that with the range of menswear from jackets, trainers, shirts and trousers some branded form labels such as Belstaff, Barbour, Stone Island, Ralph Lauren to items pre and post war – there’s also a small selection of ladies wear too.

Jojo said “It can be a painfully slow process to source everything.

"I look for unusual fabrics or style details and source items not just from the UK but also Europe and The USA.

"My mum was an antique dealer, so I grew up around things from the past and then became interested in clothing, began to do my research and the rest is history.”

With so much to choose from, we selected this limited edition Stone Island jacket, signed on the inside by the designer.

It’s certainly an eye catching design and perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement.

“I really like this jacket,” said model Will Fisher from Sheffield.

“I’m always stopping in to see what’s in the shop – there’s such an array of items. I’ve been coming here since I was a teenager, so its like coming to visit family when I see Jojo! He

also knows what I like, so can help to style me.”

There is the option to have things sourced by the shop if there’s something rare from the past that you’d like adding to your wardrobe.

Prices start from as little as £20 upwards to buy your own piece of history.

If you like clothing with a past, designed and crafted to last then its worth a trip to see Rag Parade with its very own library of clothing with many stories from the past waiting for new adventures in the future.

Top tip: Always be prepared to try on vintage clothing, don’t just look at the label as sizes have adapted over the years across the world.

All clothing from: Jojo’s Vintage at Rag Parade

553 Ecclesall Road,

Price Guide:

Jacket £495

