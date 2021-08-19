With that in mind, we have put together this handy list to help you get ahead of the back to school rush with all of the essentials for the kids returning to the classroom in September.

From affordable uniforms, PE kits, and school shoes to school bags, lunch boxes, pens, stationery, and more, Meadowhall has everything you need to check off your back to school shopping checklist – and it’s all under one roof.

Buying their school uniform:

Meadowhall has you covered for all of your school supply needs

Save yourself time and stress by printing off this handy checklist- simply highlight what you need then head to Next and Marks & Spencer at Meadowhall to browse their range of school-wear, which includes:

- School blazer and jackets

- Cardigans and jumpers

- Gingham dresses

There are plenty of shops at Meadowhall where you can buy back to school supplies

- Pinafores and dresses

- Polo shirts

- Shirts and blouses

- Shorts

- Skirts

- PE kits and sportswear

- Trousers

- Underwear, socks and tights

It’s always great to pick up some spare tops and bottoms if you can to avoid any last-minute stresses with washing during the week if your little one’s clothes are hard to keep clean.

The colder months are on the way, get ahead with a visit to Oliver’s Childrenswear in The Lanes to pick up cosy winter coats to keep them warm on chilly early mornings.

Also don’t forget Accessorize, Claire’s and Primark are all brilliant places for hairbands, PE kits, underwear, socks and tights.

Where to find school shoes that fit:

Clarks school shoes are always popular as they know about caring for growing feet to provide unbeatable all-day comfort and their school shoes pass up to 60 tough tests, meaning they’re built to last.

Clarks also offer an in-store measure and fit service where their experts will be able to help you find the perfect shoe fit and style. Better yet, you can book an appointment at a specific time and not have to worry about little ones getting impatient.

Schuh has everything: classic black school shoes, Mary-Jane designs, and premium leather school buys, alongside trainers and plimsolls from Adidas and Vans. Featuring brands such as Kickers, Lelli Kelly, Nike and Doc Martens school shoes – they totally have you covered.

Deichmann has an incredible selection of school shoes from their exclusive Hush Puppies range, as well as Nike, Adidas, Fila and Skechers (plus adult sizes for slightly larger feet).

For trainers and sports accessories, choose from JD Sports, Foot Locker and Footaslyum which all have a great selection from brands including Adidas, Nike, Converse, Under Armour, Vans, Fila and Superga.

With specialists in measuring and fitting shoes for kids’ feet, Kids at Clinks is a great place to get some expert advice and guidance on finding boys and girl’s school shoes. Pop in and let them take over the stressful bit.

Books to get them inspired:

From boosting their at-home learning in preparation for the new term or just inspiring them to discover books they’ll love reading, Waterstones and WH Smith have shelves packed with novels, comics and reference books for all ages.

They also have a range of preschool picture books to help little ones prepare for the new term plus guides to key stages alongside resources for parents. It’s also great for the essentials such as a dictionary, a thesaurus and foreign language dictionaries.

Get the best school bags in town:

JD Sports, Foot Locker and Footaslyum are a must-visit for their range of back to school backpacks. With great designs for teens including Hype, Nike, and Adidas school bags as well as a selection for younger children with their favourite characters from Paw Patrol to Peppa Pig.

For younger children, Smiggle is back to school heaven, with newly designed school bundles (backpack, lunchbox, drink bottle and pencil case) and a huge array of multibuy offers of pens, earphones, art sets and wallets.

Pens, pencil cases, notebooks – all the good stationery stuff:

Working out what back to school stationery you need? Check out our handy checklist below:

- Pens (black or blue)

- Pencil case

- Pencils

- Highlighters

- Rubbers

- Pencil sharpener

- Ruler

- Correction fluid

- Glue stick

- Scissors

- Maths supplies (compass, protractor, set square, calculator)

- Memory stick

- Earphones

- Notebooks

Head to Smiggle, Paperchase, Wilko or The Works, to browse a range of affordable stationery, from spiral-bound notebooks, highlighters, biros, to Post-Its and pencil cases.