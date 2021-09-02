The sustainable clothing line designed by Sheffield graduate

That’s exactly what Olivia Wolstenholme did in March 2021, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“It all started with me putting hearts onto a top that was made from fabric waste – the stuff that usually goes to a landfill or rag man,” explains Olivia.

“From there I thought maybe I could make one-off pieces that are upcycled, and luckily it’s worked!”

Our model Emily, a school support worker

Olivia’s interest in fashion began at an early age and she has always had a unique look herself, which is highlighted in the collection.

She studied Fashion Buying and merchandising at Manchester University, and wrote her final dissertation on festival fashion and sustainability.

Upon graduating, and with strong northern roots, she found the search for a job more difficult than ever during 2020, so decided to set up My Whole Heart, selling online from Sheffield.

We had a look at some of the items that are in this summer’s collection and simply had to photograph this amazing dress.

It has such a festival summer vibe, and certainly is a one-off and not for someone who wants to hide in the background.

Our model Emily, a school support worker said: “This is what I’m going to wear to a festival I’ve got coming up soon. I’m getting more confident in not wearing what everyone else does, so My Whole Heart has been really helpful. I love this bright dress – I just hope the sun shines when I wear it!”

My Whole Heart sources material not only from fabric wholesalers but also charity shops, this ensures every piece that is handmade is a unique piece.

Their target audience is 18-24, but of course, that’s not exclusive!

In addition to their range, Olivia is keen to develop up-cycling so also does something with a customer’s existing piece of clothing they not longer fit into, or can’t bear to part with – which really is sustainable fashion at its best.

She said: “I can also design something bespoke and source the fabrics from old garments or vintage fabrics. So it’s a new kind of old!”

Sustainable fashion is certainly improving in the sector, and as we are encouraged to buy well and re-wear, being able to have a cherished it re-worked is great as some items of clothing are very hard to get rid of – so it’s an ideal change to it hanging at the back of the wardrobe.

My Whole Heart really has had heart and soul put into it from Olivia, and we really hope the sun shines over the festival season to allow all of the clothesand their owners to shine at a Summer festival.

If it rains…. well the clothes will certainly bring the colour to the field!

Top tip: festivals and outdoor gatherings are the perfect opportunity to try out something bright and bold.

All clothing from My Whole Heart

This fashion column is brought to you by The Fashion Exchange, a fashion styling and events company based in Sheffield.

In each edition we share catwalk trends, on offer from local retailers modelled by local readers and street style spotting, looking at individual style that’s already all around our wonderful city.