The Sheffield opticians linking traditional values of customer service with sustainability

Having an eye test is encouraged, and if you do need glasses but would like frames that are a little bit different Eye Eye in Sheffield is the place to go.

Situated close to Bramall Lane, this independent opticians links the old school values of personal customer care and service with the modern day values of sustainability.

We simply had to find out more.

Karl Hallam of Eye Eye

Karl Hallam established Eye Eye in 2017 “I wanted to give a real customer-focused, relaxed experience of having an eye test, and offer frames that are very unique.

"Sustainability is important to me, and I had to carry this through into the frames we stock.”

We are all aware of the issues around single use plastics now, and are hopefully thinking about how we use plastic - but what about plastic glasses?

Of course, they are not single use items but there is now a growing range of frames that are made sustainable, and all are available in store.

Some of the glasses on offer at Eye Eye, near Bramall Lane.

“We stock frames with no brand names, no gender bias, and source then from across the globe - most recently in Paris.

Some frames are handmade in France and Austria, we have a range of frames made from sea waste called Sea to See. We also have Eco Optics which are a pair of glasses with magnetic sunglasses - 2 for the price of one.”

Karl selects not only makers with sustainable frames, but also the packaging for the glasses too, it really all has been carefully considered.

The customers we saw whilst at Eye Eye were a range of people, but all were given time to help try on frames (all of which are highly sanitised in a very clever cleaning machine), and advice to match what suited them - a very honest approach.

Everyone was given the time to discuss their options, and regulars were greeted as friends which is lovely to see nowadays.

Many people do put off a visit to the optician, which can not only benefit your eye health but other health concerns.

“If you can’t remember the last time you went to the opticians, then it’s probably time you went,” explained Karl, adding: “If you’ve got a pair of frames already we can change the lenses for you too – that of course is sustainable.”

If you are in need of an eye test, frame upgrade of really want to broaden your own ways to be sustainable then this is the place - and if you’re a contact lens wearer you can even recycle old ones at the collection point in store.

The range of frames - including some very bold and funky, was great to look at, and knowing that most were manufactured sustainably really did make us think. We did all of our thinking sat in the cafe next door - where you get a free coffee with every eye test, great community spirit mirroring match days at nearby Sheffield United, when the store closes and focuses on other things.

For more styling advice and to see what happens at The Fashion Exchange follow us on Instagram @fashionexchangestylists

Top Tip: Try a pair of brightly coloured frames if you’re used to something more subtle. A pop of colour can really change your look, and make others smile.

Price Guide: Starting from £125 all inclusive

This fashion column is brought to you by The Fashion Exchange, a fashion styling and events company based in Sheffield.

In each edition we will share catwalk trends, on offer from local retailers modelled by readers and street style spotting, looking at individual style that’s already all around our wonderful city!