The Sheffield clothing company sourcing trend lead clothing with a strong ethical supply chain

A company that really stood has by that mantra is Style Snatch Clothing, a new online store based in Sheffield They pride themselves on sourcing trend lead clothing with a

strong ethical supply chain.

This was music to our ears, for fashion retail, and we simply had to learn more by meeting married couple Zeynep and Ben Atha who launched the brand earlier this year.

Aggie Sykes-Whatley.

“We have family overseas who own a factory making for several high street brands across the globe, and we’d been thinking of launching our online shop

for a while,” said Ben.

“It really was a case of either holding off or going for it this year, and we chose the latter and launched in the midst of the pandemic.”

This is a real coups for an online retailer as Zeynep and Ben know all about the conditions of the factory workers and supply chain, which is often a grey area in fast fashion.

Their current summer stock ranges from skirts, shorts and dresses and also an organic range.

“We know the negativity fast fashion has, so for us we really encourage people to not only recycle the packing we post out, but to not shop too frequently with us either,” Zeynep explains.

“Although we are a trend lead online retailer, we work hard to educate everyone on how you can help the fashion industry.”

It is clear on their website the big commitment to ensuring people don’t buy too much (how refreshing for a retailer), and to think about how long it takes clothes to break down in landfill.

It is almost 80 years for cotton.

We had a wide variety of items to look at, and simply couldn’t resist a closer look at this matching shorts and top set.

We were drawn to this as not only does it look great worn together, but also it can be versatile as separates.

We would style the shorts with a crisp white vest, or t-shirt and the top with denim shorts, or a long floaty white skirt.

When it becomes a little cooler the top would go well with denim jeans and casually styled with trainers, or heels.

“This is perfect for me in the daytime, now I’ve finished my studies I’ll be doing lots,” said Aggie Sykes-Whatley.

“It’s not too smart to wear going into town with my friends and is ideal for a day at the seaside!”

The price range of everything is very reasonable starting at just £8, and all in a range of sizes from size 6-14. Style Snatch certainly have taken a jump into

the fast fashion ocean this year, but with strong Sheffield-style family values we think it’ll be plain sailing.

For more styling advice and to see what happens at The Fashion Exchange follow us on Instagram @fashionexchangestylists

Top tip: Buy trend lead purchases that you can add to existing items in your wardrobe to create at least one brand new outfit.

All clothing from: www.stylesnatch.co.uk