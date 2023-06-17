A new pre-loved fashion store with personal shoppers to help you perfect your look is opening on The Moor in Sheffield city centre this summer.

The former BrightHouse homeware discount store towards the bottom of the shopping parade is being converted into a charity shop with a difference by St Luke’s Hospice. The hospice describes it as a ‘charity concept store’, which it says will bring ‘eco-conscious fashion, curated looks, and ethical shopping together under one roof’.

Unlike traditional charity shops, there will be specially curated collections, large-format video walls to showcase looks and personal shoppers which you can book to help give your wardrobe a stylish update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Luke’s, which supports more than 1,800 patients a year at a cost of £11.5 million, says it will look very different to the hospice’s existing charity shops and will ‘feel at home next to H&M, Monki, Urban Outfitters, Glass Onion, and other traditional fashion retail brands already on the high street’.

The former BrightHouse shop towards the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre, where St Luke's Hospice is opening what it calls a new charity 'concept' store selling pre-loved and retro fashions, with personal shoppers to help you re-style your wardrobe.

The new shop is due to open this August and Barley Taylor, the manager there, said: “We can make the most of the donations we receive to introduce specially curated collections that suit popular styles containing items such as oversized men’s suits, co-ords, denim, and 90s sportswear, as well as preppy-styles and boho-chic.”

They added: “While The Moor store will have a different look and feel to appeal to younger generations keen to buy pre-loved and retro items, it also aims to appeal to the climate conscious, the cash savvy, and older generations who love pre-loved clothing and accessories.”

St Luke’s Hospice supports people aged 18 and above with terminal illnesses, as well as their families and their loved ones, with medical and holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond. It needs to raise £7.5 million of its running costs this year from its retail stores, fundraising campaigns, events, and other income generating activities to continue the work it does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store even has its own @StLukesTheMoor TikTok and Instagram accounts. Volunteers are wanted for roles including personal shopper and social media assistant, with more information available at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer. You can donate clothes and other items to St Luke’s Hospice at your nearest store or at its donation centre in S4 7SF. For more information, visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/shops.