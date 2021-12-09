Whether you’ve forgotten the stuffing, run out of wine or just didn’t realise quite how much chocolate you needed, a last minute mad dash to the shops is inevitable at Christmas.

But the usual opening times can look quite different at Christmas, especially with so many bank holidays meaning that hours are reduced.

These are the Christmas and New Year opening times for supermarkets in Sheffield in 2021.

And there’s not just Christmas to think about but the New Year, which also impacts supermarket opening times.

We’ve compiled a list of all the festive opening hours so that you don’t get caught out when heading out on a hunt for essentials.

Here is everything you need to know.

What are the supermarket opening times in Sheffield for Christmas and New Year 2021?

Some supermarkets will be closed on Boxing Day as well as Christmas Day this year, to give staff more of a break and more time to spend with their loved ones. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

Each supermarket will have different opening times over the festive period, including shorter hours and some closures, but it’s best to check with your local branch before making the trip.

Aldi

Aldi will be open from 7am until 10pm between Monday, December 20 and Thursday, December 23. Christmas Eve will see a shorter day for staff thanks to a 6pm closing time, with the same early opening time.

The discount stores will be closed across Christmas Day and Boxing Day, before opening from 8am until 8pm between Monday, December 27 and Thursday, December 30.

Anyone looking for a last minute New Year’s Eve shop will have between 8am and 6pm on December 31, before New Year’s Day sees all stores closed.

Use Aldi’s store finder to check the details for your local branch.

Asda

The details of Asda’s festive opening hours for 2021 are yet to be released.

Sainsbury’s

In the run up to Christmas, Sainsbury’s will be open between 6am and 11pm across most stores, with larger stores open between 7am and 7pm on Christmas Eve.

Most smaller convenience stores from the chain will remain open until 9pm, with no locations open through Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The bigger stores will be open from 7am to 7pm on New Year’s Eve, with smaller, local shops open until 9pm. Most stores will open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Day.

Again, there may be some differences between branches so it is worth checking with your local store.

Morrisons

Morrisons is one of the supermarkets which will be closed on Boxing Day this year, in a bid to give staff a longer break and more time to spend with their families.

It will also be closed on Christmas Day.

However, the majority of stores will have extended opening hours of 6am until midnight from December 20 until December 23, before a much earlier closing time of 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Normal opening hours are then expected until December 31 when stores will be open between 7am and 6pm, and 9am-6pm on January 1.

Tesco

The festive opening hours for Tesco are yet to be released, but it is expected that stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Lidl

Another of Sheffield’s popular discount stores, Lidl will be open from 7am to 10pm until Christmas Eve, when shops will close at 6pm.