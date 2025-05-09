St Luke’s Hospice Stocksbridge shop closes at end of May
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The redevelopment of Manchester Road in Stocksbridge will see the creation of a new library and community hub building at the heart of the new town centre, along with a new town square and upgrades to the precinct area of Manchester Rd, including shop front improvements.
An important part of that scheme includes not only the demolition of the existing library building but also the neighbouring St Luke’s shop, which it has now been confirmed will be vacated by the end of May.
“Our Stocksbridge shop has been part of the community for a very long time now but its closure is not the end of the story,” said St Luke’s Head of Retail Jenny Booth.
“We are currently exploring all the options for our future in Stocksbridge and will be sharing our plans with our supporters as soon as possible.
“As we prepare to close our doors we would like to thanks our many loyal customers for their generous support over the years and also the staff and volunteers who have made our Stocksbridge shop such a vital part of this community.
“We look forward to sharing our plans with you all but in the meantime, the closest St Luke’s shops are in Hillsborough, Kilner Way and Chapeltown and we look forward to welcoming customers there.”
For information on all the St Luke’s shops visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/shop-st-lukes