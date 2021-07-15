Special wedding event with designer dresses to take place at Sheffield charity shop

The event is set to take place at the St Luke’s Hospice Woodseats charity shop from July 19 to 31.

Organisers hope it will enable shoppers to create some bridal magic, whatever the budget.

St Luke’s Area Retail Manager Jenny Booth said: “This really is a fantastic opportunity to create a complete bridal party even if you do have very limited resources.

Picture shows St Luke’s volunteer Elaine Rothwell in one of the dresses available to buy

“We have some great labels and designs to suit all tastes but it is important to point out that this is extremely limited stock and it will be a case of when they’re gone they’re gone.”

The Chesterfield Road store has a wide range of designer label wedding gowns.

Wedding dresses start at £50, two piece suits are available from £10 and bridesmaid dresses start at £10.

Products available will include wedding dresses, Mother of the Bride outfits, hats, fascinators, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, shoes and jewellery.