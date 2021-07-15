Special wedding event with designer dresses to take place at Sheffield charity shop
A special wedding event is set to take place at a Sheffield charity shop, where brides-to-be can pick up bargains including discounted designer gowns.
The event is set to take place at the St Luke’s Hospice Woodseats charity shop from July 19 to 31.
Organisers hope it will enable shoppers to create some bridal magic, whatever the budget.
St Luke’s Area Retail Manager Jenny Booth said: “This really is a fantastic opportunity to create a complete bridal party even if you do have very limited resources.
“We have some great labels and designs to suit all tastes but it is important to point out that this is extremely limited stock and it will be a case of when they’re gone they’re gone.”
The Chesterfield Road store has a wide range of designer label wedding gowns.
Wedding dresses start at £50, two piece suits are available from £10 and bridesmaid dresses start at £10.