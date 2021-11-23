Set up by Sheffield couple Manuella Mosca and Jamie Smedley in 2014, Sorelle UK is building on its success with the opening of its first shop at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

The pair welcomed customers to their new shop, which was previously home to T2 Tea, for the first time on Friday, November 19.

The women’s fashion store located on Lower Park Lane inside Meadowhall is dedicated to bringing customers the latest fashion for every occasion at affordable prices.

Sheffield-based fashion company Sorelle UK has opened its first store at Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Picture: Meadowhall

It sells an extensive range of clothing, including loungewear, swimwear, dresses, bags, and shoes, as well as lingerie.

Its owners are hoping that the shop will become their flagship store if the company expands nationally in the future.

Sorelle UK was built by Manuella and Jamie from their home in Parson Cross and soon gained traction as a reputable fashion company.

It started as just a love of fashion for Manuella, who used to visit car boot sales around South Yorkshire, where she found old stock she could modify and sell on.

The women’s fashion store inside Meadowhall is dedicated to bringing customers the latest fashion at affordable prices. Picture: Meadowhall

However, after a few months, the 30-year-old gave up her job as a nightclub promoter, and Jamie quit working as a plasterer to focus on the business full time.

The online clothing company now ships worldwide and its clothes are worn Love Island stars and other celebrities.

You can head to the store at Meadowhall Shopping Centre or visit their online shop at sorelleuk.com.

The store sells a range of clothing for every occasion, including these metallic dresses. Picture: Meadowhall