Whether you're looking to 'break the skin' and get your first bit of ink or are scouting out your next piece, here are the top rated tattoo studios in Sheffield according to Google Reviews.

Sheffield tattoos: These are the 14 highest-rated tattoo studios in city, according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for your next session in the chair, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Sheffield.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

Tattoos have never lost their potency as a form of artistic expression, personal storytelling and demonstration of values. They continue to evolve today with innovative techniques, ambitious designs and the creative flair of their artists.

They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

If you’re looking into getting your first bit of ink, or simply scouting out the artist for your next work, then here in no particular order are 14 of the highest-rated tattoo studios in Sheffield according to Google reviews.

Crooked Claw Tattoo, on Ecclesall Road, holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 56 reviews.

1. Crooked Claw Tattoo, Ecclesall Road

Crooked Claw Tattoo, on Ecclesall Road, holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 56 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

All Ink Tattoo Studio, on Gleadless Mount, holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 64 reviews.

2. All Ink - Gleadless Mount

All Ink Tattoo Studio, on Gleadless Mount, holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 64 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Wild Lotus Tattoo's and Piercing Studtio, on Ecclesall Road, holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 56 reviews.

3. Wild Lotus Tattoo's and Piercing Studio, Ecclesall Road

Wild Lotus Tattoo's and Piercing Studtio, on Ecclesall Road, holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google Reviews based on 56 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Thou Art, a tattoo studio in Chapel Walk, is rated 4.6 out of 5.0 based on 251 reviews on Google Reviews.

4. Thou Art, Chapel Walk

Thou Art, a tattoo studio in Chapel Walk, is rated 4.6 out of 5.0 based on 251 reviews on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Maps

