Sheffield Fox Valley shopping centre boasts a weekend of markets with independent traders

Starting on Saturday (October 2), the monthly farmers’ market returns to Stocksbridge with regular vendors such as Mr Antcliffe’s Horseshoes, Beau Tees, Sugar and Spice, Gracious Gifts and Peak Honey, whose famous raw and unpasteurized honey comes straight from the Peak District.

On Sunday, the ever-popular Fox Valley craft market will showcase an array of independent traders.Artisanal craft vendors such as Handcrafted by Claire, Foxy Crafts, Simon Bond Resin Jewellery and Bruce and Chauncey will bring their selection of one-of-a-kind products – perfect for those who are already starting their Christmas shopping to pick up something unique.

Market day at Fox Valley Retail Park

You can also skip the Sunday roast this week and grab a pork sandwich from Hepys Hog Roast, followed by dessert from the Brownie Queen or Sarah’s Sweet Treats.Street food from Devon’s Kitchen will also be available, bringing authentic Jamaican cuisine. Using all fresh ingredients combined with Jamaican spices, their menu is full of dishes including jerk chicken, curry goat and fried plantain.Jessica Horton, Fox Valley markets coordinator, said “We are really looking forward to this weekend’s full market line-up which is jam packed with some amazing local vendors, making Fox Valley the perfect place to support independent businesses whether you’re doing the weekly shop or looking for a weekend treat!”

