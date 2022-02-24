Sheffield fashion: How The Suit Works is providing clothing those looking for a job

The Suit Works

The end of winter is always full of hope as we can see spring is around the corner, and it’s often the time to have a wardrobe clear out. The phrase “one man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure” resonates more than ever as we all try to save the planet and reuse and recycle, but have you ever considered giving those unwanted clothes to a local charity? We were invited to visit The Suit Works in Sheffield and were curious to find out more...

Nestled inside their relatively new home in Star House in thecity centre (they moved her in October 2021), the charity is a hive of activity as it works to provide its core service, which is to provide suitable clothing to people who need it to enter the world of employment. They receive referrals from a variety of agencies including employment advisors, and once an appointment is made the client gets a styling session, selects an outfit and accessories that are suitable and take them home - all of this is provided for free!

“It’s so good to see someone’s confidence change from walking in, having a cuppa and a chat and literally having fun trying on lots of outfits and leaving feeling ready for their interview!” said Faye Mellors, CEO who has been with the charity for over three years. “The power of clothing goes beyond what we look like to how we feel, and I see it every time here - it’s so rewarding.” Along with a workroom that can alter clothing and repurpose it, a very swanky changing room and offices lie rails and rails of good quality clothing, shoes and accessories. The rails of suits, dresses, trousers, coats, shirts and skirts are meticulously arranged in size order - that’s no mean feat!

“We rely on donations from people to build up our wardrobe,” explained Faye. “We welcome anything that’s suitable for the world of work - in any size. All we ask is that it’s clean, and although it’s not new to you, it needs to be of quality that’s new to someone else.”

The sorting area is the hub of the space, with bags of clothing being sorted. Anything that’s unsuitable for The Suit Works gets passed to other charities, and anything donated that really isn’t in a suitable state can be repurposed or sold as rags. “We have a team of volunteers who come in and do anything from sorting out donations to assisting with styling clients. Every day is different, but every day we’re smiling about something, the energy is great,” said Faye.

We couldn’t believe how far reaching the work of this charity is for people in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, and as people who work with clothes daily, here at The Fashion Exchange we know the impact that feeling the part can have – especially with the choice there is for clients at The Suit Works - so much choice! Faye said “We always welcome donations dropped here, or with our friends at Hype Dance Company who support us and Glistening Kicks for shoes, and of course volunteers - however much or little time you can spare, we would welcome you with open arms!”

Having visited behind the scenes this really is a forward thinking charity with people and the heart of it who make you feel at home there - and make a great cuppa too!