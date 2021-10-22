Sheffield fashion: From Primark to Prada - the incredible second-hand clothes shop that cares

Staff are on hand to help you with your purchases

Purchases that go beyond being new to you and also help others.

Well it’s happening for clothing right now on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, and we went along to White Rose Mens and women’s stores to find out more.

The chain of handpicked recycled clothing stores began in 2010 by a then Nottingham University student who wanted to do something proactive to support The Aegis Trust charity.

Inside the unique store

The trust is an international body which works to prevent genocide.

Through a very strong programme of educational experiences, they work with communities in Rawanda, and now further afield, to change mindsets of mistrust and prejudice to shared responsibility for peace and stability.

“It’s so refreshing to work in fashion at White Rose knowing that the company really cares.” said Abby May.

“It’s been great to be part of something that is still small but developing,” she added.

White Rose is located on Ecclesall Road. Picture: Glen Ford courtesy of White Rose

The name White Rose was chosen to honour a group of students who formed a resistance during the second world war against what was happening socially at that time – their values of humanity continue.

The men’s store is clean and fresh, having opened in August of this year, and has a range of clothing to absolutely suit all pockets.

“We source our clothing from donations that can be brought in store, but we also have clothing banks in Manchester and London. Everything gets sorted at our central warehouse and sent to the stores,” explains Jess Bradshaw.

She added: “So the mix of clothing can be Primark to Prada! It’s such a diverse range of clothing from the high street and designer.”

Sustainable fashion is good for the environment

At the time of being in store we were drawn to a Balenciaga T-shirt, Barbour coat, and Superdry sweater.

Everything is priced on a swing ticket that tells you how your purchase supports the Aegis Trust, for us it made the purchasing even easier knowing that 100% of profits go to the

charity.

We were so impressed with the ethics of this store we couldn’t not walk a few metres down the road to the women’s store. Again, only recently opened in April the store had a wide range of high street clothing – lots of Zara right through to Dolce and Gabanna.

The price points were great, and although the catchment area is primarily students both stores are building up regular customers who enjoy shopping knowing they’re doing something more.

Abby said “Our customers are as diverse as our clothes! It’s so good to talk to them about how White Rose came about and how their purchases or donations help. We also love working with our volunteers, who gain retail experience – some have even gone on to paid retail work.”

Being in both stores, there’s an absolute pride of working there and it was clear to see why, it’s full of happy customers.

A wide range of recycled clothing – tick, really reasonable pricing to suit every pocket – tick, financially supporting a charity – tick. There’s no better way to feel good when you make purchase, we certainly felt happy when we left.

Top tip: This time of year layering is essential. Look in both stores for their wide selection of knitwear and outdoor coats.

Price Guide