Scarily good gifts for Halloween this autumn

Keeleco Super Soft Pumpkin

These fun and spooky super soft pumpkins have been manufactured and filled with 100% recycled polyester made from plastic waste. The pumpkins feature cutting edge luxuriously super soft eco-friendly fabrics paired with embroidered detailing and eyes. Age recommendation: Suitable from Birth. Three sizes available.

Keeleco Super Soft Pumpkin – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £7.95

Bat Paper Ornaments

This set includes three individual paper bats, each with fold-out wings and a cotton loop for easy hanging, perfect for Halloween decorations. Every ornament showcases a unique design and unfolds into a three-dimensional shape, adding depth and charm to your festive décor. Ready to hang, these bats bring a playful yet spooky touch to your home for the Halloween season.

Haunted House, Squash and Autumn Leaves options also available. Sustainably made from recycled materials.

East End Press: Bats Paper Ornaments – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £15.95

Rachel Larkins’ Skeleton Pendant

Rachel Larkins makes wearable pieces of art that are influenced by the intimacy and hidden stories of small scale miniatures as well as by folklore and fairy tales. Each piece is unique due to the handmade nature.

Perfect for those who appreciate distinctive design, this pendant adds an edgy yet elegant touch to any outfit. Elevate your style with a piece that captures both creativity and individuality.

The pendant is made in Antique silver.

Rachel Larkins: Skeleton Pendant – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £312.00

Dimmable Mushroom Touch Lamp

Stylish and portable battery-powered table lamp, with a trendy mushroom shape, in a vibrant mint green and mustard colour. Easy to move and place around the house, wherever warm and cosy illumination is desired: bedside table, desk or the centre of a dining table. It features a dimmable LED, that can be controlled by simply touching the top of the lamp.

Requires 3 × AAA batteries (not included) colour: warm white (3000K)

Dimmable Mushroom Touch Lamp – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop – £20.95

Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate

To delight trick or treaters, offer an indulgent bar of Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate. This premium treat combines the rich intensity of dark chocolate with vibrant orange zest for a refreshingly sophisticated flavour. The perfect balance of sweet and tangy creates an irresistible indulgence that might be just too good to give away!

This 80g chocolate bar has been handmade for YSP using sustainably grown and traceable chocolate.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop - £4.95