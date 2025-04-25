Research proves Brits are traitors to tradition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tradition is officially out, and reinvention in, according to new research commissioned by non-tea traditionalists Bird & Blend Tea Co.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults reveals that 85% of Brits are ready to part ways with long-standing British customs which include rigid work schedules and our usual traditional tea making habits, as well as predictable British weather chat.

The results:

37% believe that the 9 to 5 is outdated, with those surveyed favouring flexible working hours instead

24% want to rewrite the traditional rules of tea, ditching the milk and two sugars standard for more experimental options like matcha and fruit teas

29% say breaking traditions opens the door to fresh thinking, a firm belief that proved most popular among Gen Z (38%)

Free Earl Grey Teas this weekend

Even at the dinner table, the results were clear, with 86% of Brits saying they’re ready to mix up food traditions, with black pudding on a full English (40%), Brussels sprouts at Christmas (21%) and sugary milky tea (24%) topping the list of customs they’re eager to leave behind.

The results also confirmed that we’re quite happy to part ways with long-standing customs like marriage expectations (36%), sending personal cards or invites (28%), and even sitting down for large family dinners (23%).

Bird & Blend Tea Co. is celebrating the findings of the survey by encouraging the public to become ‘traitors to tradition.’

At every one of its 25 stores across the UK, from 25th – 27th April, they’re giving away a free tea from its new range of Earl Grey teas, which all have a modern twist on the traditional brew.

The new Earl Grey line up:

Smoky Earl Grey, a bold & complex blend with Lapsang Souchong

Elderflower Earl Grey, light, floral, and refreshingly modern

Chocolate Earl Grey, a decadent afternoon tea twist

Caramel Earl Grey, perfectly rich, creamy, and utterly indulgent

Charlotte Berman, finalist on BBC’s The Traitors series 3, is supporting the results of the traitors to tradition survey and free cuppa for all, saying, “Being a ‘traitor’ has its perks. I’ve always found it fun to challenge the norm. Whilst traditions can be comforting, they can also hold us back. Sometimes, the best way to discover something amazing, like an incredible new tea, is to break a few rules.”