Pick up a great deal at the Emmaus Sheffield £1 Alley

Looking for a bargain? Better set your satnav for the Emmaus Sheffield £1 Alley.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

And it’s popular second hand superstore, based at the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street, closer to the Canal Basin, has now launched a special range of bargain deals with its new £1 Alley section.

The Emmaus Sheffield £1 Alley is offering great bargains in a market-style setting.

“We have some fantastic pieces of furniture that really are on sale for just £1 as we make space for a new year and a fresh range of stock,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We have coffee tables, chairs, cabinets, stools and all are in good condition, all worth far more than the £1 we are asking.

“Our Superstore is well known for its great range of bargains but a £1 sale means you’re guaranteed to pick up a great deal.”

The Emmaus Sheffield Superstore is open every day of the week from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and its work visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk