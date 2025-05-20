Peaks Uniques returns for a summer date

Crystal Peaks is set for the summer return of popular craft market Peaks Uniques.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre, selling everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards and gifts, art works, jewellery and even pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

The summer session is on June 14, running from 9am to 4pm in the Crystal Peaks central atrium, when there will be a range of around 30 different stalls on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be inviting the region’s top crafters and makers back for this special summer session,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Peaks Uniques is back at Crystal Peaks on June 14.

“Peaks Uniques is about the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“With so many makers, craftspeople and retailers taking part in Peaks Uniques this June, we are confident there really will be something to attract the attention of all our shoppers.”

For more information visit crystalpeakscentre.com