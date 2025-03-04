Pancake Day hack lets shoppers support charities and causes by buying eggs and milk

With pancake celebrations underway households across the UK will be stocking up on batter and eggs throughout the day, but many don’t know there’s a free, easy way to raise donations for local causes in the process, just by booking your food deliveries via this little-known platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When stocking up on all your Pancake Day favourites, shopping from big names like Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, and Iceland you can raise free donations simply by making your online purchases via easyfundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyfundraising is the UK’s leading cashback fundraising platform, where shoppers making online purchases raise free donations paid on their behalf by over 8,000 retailers.

It couldn’t be simpler, purchases on the platform’s website or app lets you raise free donations for one of over 190,000 causes – all without spending an extra penny.

It couldn’t be simpler, purchases on the platform’s website or app lets you raise free donations for one of over 190,000 causes

Even the smallest donation counts, to date over two million shoppers have raised £59 million using the easyfundraising platform:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refugee Action has received £1,200 to date

National Animal Welfare Trust has received over £5,800 just by shoppers using easyfundraising

Wendron Cricket and Football Club, based in West Cornwall, has received over £4,000

So many causes now rely upon public donations and platforms like easyfundraising to keep their essential community work and services running – and now you can show your support with free donations at no extra cost.

Getting started on easyfundraising is simple: just visit the online platform or download the app and find the cause that you’d like to support (or register yours if not on there yet) and then each time you make a purchase with any retailers from the 8,000 listed on the platform you’ll collect a free donation. With the whole community behind your cause, you could raise hundreds at no extra cost.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “For those in the midst of their mountains of pancakes and Shrove Tuesday rituals before Lent – take a moment and consider the good just a few extra clicks could have for causes in your local area. We’re proud to host over 190,000 causes on our platform – perhaps today is your chance to sign up and get involved.”

Visit easyfundraising here to get involved: https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk