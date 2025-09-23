Oseyo to Open Largest UK Store on The Moor, Sheffield

Sheffield is set to welcome a vibrant new shopping experience as Oseyo, the UK’s leading Korean and Asian supermarket brand, officially opens its largest-ever store on The Moor on Friday October 4 at 10am.

Spanning approximately 13,000 sq. ft across three floors, the Sheffield flagship will be Oseyo’s 19th UK store – and its most ambitious yet. More than just a supermarket, Oseyo brings together food, lifestyle, culture, and fun under one roof, making it a must-visit destination for families, students, and fans of Korean and Asian culture.

To mark the grand opening, Oseyo will be giving away exclusive VIP goodie bags to the first two hundred customers who spend £10 or more in-store. With high demand expected, the launch day promises to be extremely busy and full of energy, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early to join in the celebrations.

Customers can look forward to exploring a wide selection of authentic Korean and Asian products from leading brands such as Lotte, Samyang, Nongshim, Daesang, CJ Bibigo, and Cuckoo. The store will feature departments covering:

Fresh produce, baked goods, chilled and frozen foods.

Homeware, beauty, and electricals

A dedicated K-pop and stationery zone

Fun and trending favourites, from Samyang Carbonara noodles and Squid Game dalgona to cat jelly and fish-shaped bread

Adding to the excitement are Oseyo’s unique in-store features, including a striking atrium rising through all floors, a curated ‘Tea House’ display, playful ‘Ice-Up’ station, full-height figurines on the first and second-floor façades, and themed ‘Oseyo Snaps’ selfie areas inspired by Incheon Airport and Jeju Island.

Isaac Kweon, operations director at Oseyo, said:

“After our epic success and the viral sensation of our Arndale store, the Oseyo team have gone even bigger for Sheffield. This will be our largest and most ambitious project yet, designed to be more than a supermarket – it’s an experience. We know Sheffield locals and students are hungry for Korean and Asian culture, and we can’t wait to bring our unique mix of food, lifestyle, and fun to The Moor.”

Please note that lift access within the store is currently under completion and is expected to be fully operational by November 2025. Staff will be available to assist customers as needed during this time.