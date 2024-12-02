Now you can feature your pet's name in iconic Yorkshire artwork

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has opened its famed Walk of Art 2 to officially allow pets to be featured for the first time.

YSP’s Walk of Art 2 is the perfect opportunity to become a permanent part of the Park, with name spaces now available on the next batch of cast iron plates to be installed in the spring of 2025 on this evolving artwork.

Created by Gordon Young and Why Not Associates, Walk of Art 2 will eventually feature 10,000 names, making up this permanent artwork to form an extraordinary walkway towards The Weston within YSP estate, near Wakefield.

And to recognise the important role that pets play in our lives, two- or four-legged friends can now feature in their own right. From dogs and cats to turtles or toucans, every feathered, furry or even scaly friend can now be included. Walk of Art 2 is steadily growing in phases, with the first 92 plates cast and already in place at YSP.

The original Walk of Art opened in 2002 and leads to the Visitor Centre. This already includes 5,000 names which form a fitting legacy for families and individuals who have been submitted from around the world.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Membership Administrator Vic Sayer, said: “Your pet can be remembered forever, as part of the Yorkshire landscape while also helping to raise vital funds for YSP, a registered charity.⁠”

“It seemed a natural progression to allow pets to also feature as we know and want to recognise the special bond they have with their families, as a companion, playmate or even soulmate. Pets of all shapes and sizes are welcome.”

⁠Anyone who would like to find out more contact the YSP team on 01924 83263, or fill out a form at the Information Desk during a visit or book here. Insertions start from £112.50.