Peaks Uniques is an opportunity for small businesses and individual designers and makers to reach a new market.

The event was scheduled to take place in June but was postponed by the extension of lockdown rules and will now go ahead on September 25, with up to 40 small businesses taking part.

“It is very much part of the Crystal Peaks philosophy that we love to support local independents and individuals,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We know how hard the past year has been for smaller businesses and makers so it seems like a very good time to be launching Peaks Uniques and introducing our visitors to a great new range of products.

“The emphasis of the day is going to be very much on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

Peaks Uniques will run from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, September 25, with stalls located throughout the centre.

“All the stalls will be inside and undercover so there will be no need to worry about gazebos flying away,” said Lee.

“And for stallholders, there will be the extra benefit of toilet facilities, free parking, food and drink outlets, various cashpoints and wifi connection, as well as the support of our Care Desk, cleaning and security teams.

“We have been overwhelmed by the level of interest and very much look forward to welcoming new businesses and new customers to Crystal Peaks.”