Meet Charity Shop Gal and follow her Sheffield fashion tips

By day she’s the owner of a small business, but when it comes to tracking down a fashion bargain she’s Charity Shop Gal!

Faye, a fashionista who makes all her stylish purchases from St Luke’s Hospice charity shops, is spreading the word about sustainable fashion by taking her message onto Instagram - follow her as @charity_shop_gal.

And now she’s joining Sustainable Style at St Luke’s, the September event which will highlight the fantastic range of pre-loved clothing available to buy at the the chain of 13 St Luke’s Hospice shops across Sheffield.

Charity Shop Gal Faye Wagstaffe is joining St Luke's Hospice's Sustainable Style campaign

She gave up new clothes for a year in 2019 and now Sheffield’s charity shops are her fashion hunting ground - she’s a big fan of the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road shop and also the charity’s Broomhill vintage store.

“I love shopping but you can get just the same buzz from looking around a good charity shop and, in fact, you can get an even bigger buzz when you find a real bargain,” Faye says.

The hospice is close to her heart, as she explained. “This time two years ago, my beautiful mum lost her battle with a rare form of cancer and for a short time she was a patient at St Luke’s, where the incredibly kind and dedicated staff cared for her in the last days of her life.”