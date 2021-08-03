Market weekend returns at popular Sheffield shopping centre

The weekly market returns to Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, from 10am-4pm on Friday, August 6, selling fresh produce and groceries for shoppers to stock up on for the weekend, plus a range of handmade gifts and craft stalls.

Saturday, August 7, is the return of the Farmers Market from 9am-3pm with a huge range of artisan crafts, local produce, sweet treats, food to go and home wear.

Traders include Caroline Hughes Jewellery, Tranquil Strength, Mr Antcliffe Horseshoes, Jane’s Brownies and Cookies and The Coffee Bean Machine.

Tony and Frank who make up Busking for Cancer will be performing in the bandstand from 11am, raising money for charity.

Also featuring on Saturday are Wortley Wagyu, the new traders of the Citroen catering van in the Fox Valley fountain area. They will be selling gourmet burgers made from the best cut’s money can buy - sure to be crowd pleaser!

On Sunday, August 8, Fox Valley’s Monthly Craft Market returns 10am-3pm, showcasing 16 local traders including Victoria Fraser Bags and Plant Pots, Sewcial Social and Lil Moo Crafts.

Morfitt’s folk music will be performing in the bandstand from noon on Sunday.

Jessica Horton, from the Fox Valley Markets team, said: “It’s set to be fabulous weekend with our range of independent traders, both new and regular, giving us an amazing array of produce, treats and crafts to delight the whole family.”

The Fox Valley Farmers’ and Craft markets take place on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. To find out more, visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk