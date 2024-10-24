Jollyes gives Sheffield shoppers sneak peek of Christmas plans for local stores

By Nick Agarwal
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2024, 02:12 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes now has four stores in South Yorkshire and plans to give new customers a sneak peek at what’s in store this coming Wednesday 30 October.

From 9.00am to 4.00pm, the Jollyes team will be in Town Hall Square in central Sheffield showing off some of the Christmas ranges that will be available it all its stores across South Yorkshire.

Not only will pet parents (and their pets!) have the chance to look at what’s planned in their local Jollyes and meet Jolly the mascot, they can sign up for Jollyes’ pet club, have their Instagram picture taken with their pets in a Jollyes sleigh and pick up treats for their four-legged friend.

Jollyes is one of the UK’s fastest-growing retailers and has been rapidly growing right across the country, including here in South Yorkshire, as it brings its unique combination of value and pet expertise to new locations.

Have a Jollyes Christmas with your four-legged friend

It’s recently opened a new store in Rotherham joining its existing locations in Attercliffe in Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.

Jollyes now has over 100 locations across the UK and expects the pace of stores openings to continue to accelerate in 2025.

