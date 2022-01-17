January sales: Last chance to grab these amazing deals and discounts at Meadowhall in Sheffield

Whether you’re looking to spend some of your Christmas money or want to grab a bargain, you’ll have plenty of options.

There are hundreds of shops to take advantage of at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre, from small retailers to huge high street names.

If you’re quick, there’s still time to grab amazing offers on a range of items, including homeware, electrical goods, clothing and much more, with some retailers offering up to 70 per cent off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are some great bargains to be had at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield

Below are some of the best January offers and discounts to take advantage of at the shopping centre.

TUI

The world’s leading tourism group are offering a deal that you don’t want to miss if you’re planning on jetting away on holiday in the next few months.

You could save £100 on your dream holiday if you book via the TUI store inside Meadowhall. This deal is running throughout the rest of January and February.

Boots

If you head over to Boots, you could save £3 on No7 Lash Extender Fiber Mascara. This deal ends on January 30.

The Fragrance Shop

The Fragrance Shop is one of many brands offering incredible discounts on perfumes and aftershaves. Shoppers can get up to 70 per cent off designer scents until January 27.

AllSaints

Shoppers can get up to 50 per cent at the clothing store across womenswear and menswear, with reductions and great deals on coats, dresses, jeans, and more. This sale ends on January 24.

Dune

Dune has a great sale running with up to 70 per cent off a range of clothing lines. Shoppers have until January 24 to take advantage.

Boux Avenue

There are great deals to be had at Boux Avenue this January. The retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off a range of clothing, including lingerie and nightwear. The sale ends on January 20.

BOSS

The winter sale is underway at the Hugo Boss store in Meadowhall with reductions across a range of clothing lines. This sale ends on January 19.

Lakeland