January sales: Best offers and deals in Sheffield and at Meadowhall including Currys, IKEA and Atkinsons

As the Boxing Day sales come to a close, the January sales are just beginning, and shoppers across Sheffield can grab a bargain on homeware, electrical goods, clothing and much more.

There are hundreds of shops to take advantage of in Sheffield, from independent retailers to huge high street names, as well as all of the stores at Meadowhall shopping centre.

Retailers have been cutting prices on a range of items ahead of January 1. Here are some of the best deals.

These are the best January sales you will find in Sheffield and at Meadowhall.

Dune

The Winter Sale has started at Dune in Meadowhall. The retailer has a huge sale on with up to 50 per cent off a range of lines, including Winter boots and statement party pieces. Shoppers have until January 9 to take advantage.

Ted baker

Ted Baker is running an end of season sale offering up to 50 per cent off selected styles.

From staples to show-stoppers and not-to-be-missed styles, there are savings to be made on all the things you’ve had your eye on.

Deichmann

Shop and save during Deichmann's end of season sale with 50 per cent off in-store. The offer includes a variety of selected styles.

IKEA

If you are looking to purchase some new furniture or other products for a cosy winter at home, Ikea is running a sale with up to 50 per cent off hundreds of products.

Currys

The UK’s largest electrical retailer is offering huge savings of up to 70 per cent across brands including Samsung, Sony, LG and Dell, and categories including consumer electronics, computing and white goods.

Atkinsons

Atkinsons independent department store is running a huge sale with offers on clothing and homeware.

A spokesperson for Atkinsons said: “We have just started our huge sale, which is the main sale of the year, with all the best bargains, across the store. Remember, these offers are exclusively available in-store, and I am sure you will find many items to buy that will save you money but don’t leave it too late. With our year-end coming up, stocks must be cleared to make way for the Spring merchandise.”

Fat Face