It’s aloha from Crystal Peaks with special Hawaiian family fun week

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:00 BST
It’s aloha from Crystal Peaks as the Sheffield shopping centre takes on a Hawaiian theme for a week of May Spring Break holiday fun.

Ohana Week - Ohana is the Hawaiian word for family - is taking its inspiration from the cinema release of the new live action version of Disney adventure Lilo and Stitch.

Events get off to a flying start on Monday, May 26 with a day of Tiki design wind sock workshops, while on Tuesday May 27 there will be a chance to make colourful turtle puppets.

On Wednesday, May 28 there’s a chance to make rain stick musical instruments, while of Thursday May 29 there’s a tropical-themed fridge magnet design workshop.

Finally, the week reaches its climax on Friday May 30 with an Ohama Fun Day, with balloon modelling, glitter tattoos, parrot puppet-making workshop and a Hawaiian flower garland necklace or fun Hawaii-themed card glasses for all, as well as a visit from everyone’s favourite blue alien.

All events throughout the week are free, fully supervised and will be held in the Crystal Peaks Central Atrium.

