It’s aloha from Crystal Peaks with special Hawaiian family fun week
Ohana Week - Ohana is the Hawaiian word for family - is taking its inspiration from the cinema release of the new live action version of Disney adventure Lilo and Stitch.
Events get off to a flying start on Monday, May 26 with a day of Tiki design wind sock workshops, while on Tuesday May 27 there will be a chance to make colourful turtle puppets.
On Wednesday, May 28 there’s a chance to make rain stick musical instruments, while of Thursday May 29 there’s a tropical-themed fridge magnet design workshop.
Finally, the week reaches its climax on Friday May 30 with an Ohama Fun Day, with balloon modelling, glitter tattoos, parrot puppet-making workshop and a Hawaiian flower garland necklace or fun Hawaii-themed card glasses for all, as well as a visit from everyone’s favourite blue alien.
All events throughout the week are free, fully supervised and will be held in the Crystal Peaks Central Atrium.