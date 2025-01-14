Independent makers and retailers ready for return of Peaks Uniques

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent makers and retailers will be back at Crystal Peaks for 2025 with the return of Peaks Uniques.

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre, selling everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards and gifts, art works, jewellery and even pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

And for the first event of 2025, which runs from 9am to 4pm in the Crystal Peaks central atrium on March 22, there will be a range of around 40 different stalls on offer.

“We have been consistently overwhelmed by the public response to the Peaks Uniques concept and after taking a break as we underwent a major refurbishment of the centre roof in 2024, we are delighted to be inviting the region’s top crafters and makers back once more,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Peaks Uniques will be back at Crystal peaks on March 22.

“The emphasis with Peaks Uniques is on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“This first event of the year falls just in time for anybody thinking about buying a special Mother’s Day gift or something for Easter.

“Demand for stalls has once again been high and with so many people taking part as Peaks Uniques makes its welcome return, we are confident there really will be something to attract the attention of all our shoppers.”