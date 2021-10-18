Furniture Village opens new Sheffield store and creates seven jobs

The store on Drake House Way, Waterthorpe, has 17,875 square feet of retail space across two floors, there’s also an impressive range of lighting, rugs, wall art, storage and accessories.

Nicoletti, Harrison Spinks, Lounge Co, G Plan and ALF are some of the leading brands to be found at Furniture Village, Britain’s largest independent furniture retailer.

Charlie Harrison, commercial director at Furniture Village, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors in Sheffield this October. We’ve been looking for the right location in this area of Yorkshire and are thrilled to have found it. Drakehouse Retail Park is a landmark shopping destination and the ideal choice for Furniture Village.

Furniture Village opens a new store in Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield

“Last year we opened new stores in Crawley and Leicester so it’s fantastic to continue our geographic expansion and bring Furniture Village to yet another part of the country.”

The retail park is easily accessed from the M1 and offers free parking for customers.

The store will create seven new roles with expert sales consultants offering valuable insights and advice to customers. The space will also feature Furniture Village’s new look sleep studios with styled layouts, helpful advice on choosing a bed and Sleep Ambassador Dr Ranj’s expert tips on getting a good night’s sleep.