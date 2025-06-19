Fox Valley’s Lunchfest returns this weekend - here’s what visitors can expect

This Saturday and Sunday, June 21st and 22nd, is Fox Valley’s very own Lunchfest, and it’s shaping up to be tastier than ever.

The two day event, which is sponsored by Simon Blyth Estate Agents, will feature a fantastic line up of food and drink stalls, alongside music and family friendly entertainment. The weekend also marks Fox Valley’s 9th anniversary.

Around 40 food and drink vendors will be taking part in the flavoursome event which takes place at the heart of Fox Valley, bringing cuisines to the centre from around the world.

Visitors can expect crowd-pleasing local favourites like Bradfield Brewery, Devons Kitchen, The Greedy Greek and Yorkshire Crepe Co.

Just some of the tasty treats at Lunchfest this weekend

And organisers haven’t forgotten about our four legged friends - Lunchfest is a dog friendly event. Fox Valley’s House of Chester will have a variety of treats for the pets who deserve a fun weekend out too.

The event will take place in the market area at Fox Valley, where there will be a bar, event seating, and a children’s activity area hosted by Little Einsteins. There will also be children’s entertainment including rides and free face painting. The event runs from 11am-6pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.

As part of the two-day entertainment line-up, ‘Music in the Piazza’ will take place on the Saturday in collaboration with the Valley Music Festival.

The Fox Valley team has also arranged more fantastic Yorkshire bred entertainment from performers including Sienna Craven, Graham Lindley and Dance Dynamique.

Centre manager at Fox Valley Claire Biltcliffe said: ‘We’re so excited for Lunchfest this year. Over the two-days there will be a wide range of food from around the world bringing different cultures and cuisines together at Fox Valley, alongside fabulous musical entertainment from our talented local community.

“Please keep an eye on our social media for more updates and tips about additional parking in the area – we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to a fabulous event. Thanks as well to our sponsor Simon Blyth Estate Agents.”

To keep up to date with news and events at Fox Valley visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk