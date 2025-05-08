Experts reveal why Gen Z in Sheffield is ditching over-consumption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from luxury jewellery brand Azora reveals a striking cultural shift in how people in Sheffield shop for jewellery, with younger generations abandoning trend-led buys in favour of minimalist, meaningful pieces that define a new kind of status symbol - the capsule collection.

In a brand new survey of UK consumers¹, the data found that almost half (48%) of people in Sheffield now shop for everyday or investment pieces. Nationally, the figure is eight in ten for Gen Z (people under 28 years of age) and two-thirds for Millennials. Jewellery has become an expression of personal identity, worn daily, chosen with care, and rooted in emotional significance.

A quiet rebellion against fast fashion

Despite the UK jewellery market exceeding £11 billion in 2023/24, today’s shoppers are embracing a “fewer, finer” mindset. A third of Brits have already ditched impulse-driven trend purchases in favour of thoughtful, long-lasting items, revealing that less really is more, with just 8% of people in Sheffield purchasing jewellery based on passing fashions and trends.

Millennials spend the most

Millennials are leading the charge, spending an average of £245.70 per piece – 47% more than Baby Boomers. In Sheffield specifically, the majority of shoppers (43%) are spending between £100 - £249 on each item of jewellery.

Kate Hardcastle MBE, consumer expert and broadcaster, explains: “Millennials are not buying jewellery to impress others, they’re buying to express themselves. The pieces they choose are intimate extensions of who they are and who they are becoming. After years of digital overload and throwaway culture, they’re seeking something tactile and lasting.”

Jewellery becomes part of the daily ritual

The research found that around two in five (43%) of people in Sheffield are looking for Jewellery items that are versatile and can be worn everyday. Top choices for capsule collections? Necklaces, earrings and bracelets – timeless staples that transition from day to night.

Today’s younger shoppers aren’t simply accumulating jewellery, they’re curating it. Stephanie Cliffe, Brand Director at Azora, said: “One of the strongest signals from our research is that consumers have moved from impulse to intention. Creating a capsule collection is becoming a symbol of modern style, emotional maturity, and sustainability.”

The UK’s jewellery hotspots

Glasgow emerged as the most jewellery-obsessed city in the UK, with London and Manchester close behind. Sheffield came in seventh position, with 28% of shoppers purchasing jewellery multiple times per year. Nationally, 25–34-year-olds buy jewellery the most frequently, followed closely by 18–24s purchasing almost four times as often as those aged 65+.

“Jewellery must now deliver more than beauty,” adds Hardcastle: “In today’s world, it is not about fitting in. It’s about standing out in the most intimate, individual way. As we move through uncertain times, consumers are looking for anchors. Pieces they can trust, hold, wear and love. There’s a return to tactility, to craft, to care, to emotional clarity. And that’s exactly what the new jewellery movement represents. It’s not fast. It’s not fleeting. It’s forever.”

To support consumers in Sheffield finding their perfect everyday pieces, Azora has launched the ‘fewer, finer’ quiz, a guided tool to help individuals build their own timeless jewellery capsule.

To explore the Azora capsule collection or take the quiz, visit azorajewellery.co.uk.