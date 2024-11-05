Dreaming of a green Christmas with Emmaus Sheffield

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is dreaming of a green Christmas as it prepares for the Festive season at its popular second hand superstore.

The shop at the charity’s Cadman Street headquarters will launch its Christmas range on November 8.

And this year there will be a green theme to encourage bargain hunters to think about the environment as they make their gift and decoration choices.

“You can go to the high street for all your Christmas needs but if you’re looking for something a little more quirky and unusual I would say you should definitely call in and see what we have for sale,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We feel there’s a distinctly festive Scandi-style flavour to our hand crafted decorations which always generate a lot of interest.

“The great thing too is that many of our most distinctive decorations - including everything from snowflakes to mini Christmas trees and reindeer in a variety of sizes - are made from recycled materials and with prices starting at as little as £5 it’s an economical and environmentally friendly way to get in the Christmas spirit.”

For anybody planning to wear a Christmas jumper, there’s also a extensive selection of patterns and designs to choose from.

“Christmas jumpers are so often a one-off purchase that goes in the bin the minute Christmas is over but we have been collecting a really good selection that will add a little fun and sparkle to any party without causing damage to the environment,” said Charley.

“Come in and take a look - and while you’re down here you’re almost certain to pick up a gift or two from our extensive range of items, including everything from clothing to books, CDs, DVDs and classic vinyl as well as household goods and bric-a-brac.”

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work for the people it supports – the Emmaus companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The shop, based in the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street, near Victoria Quays, is now open 10am to 4pm every day.

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk