Work to demolish Rotherham’s market has begun, marking a significant step forward for the long-awaited project to redevelop the site.

The Guardian Centre buildings are being replaced as part of its multi-million-pound transformation.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council say the demolition will take around six weeks.

Once cleared, the site will become the location for the new central library, and refurbished indoor and outdoor-covered markets.

Councillor Robert Taylor (right) with members of the markets team

The Drummond Street shops are also earmarked for demolition in December, which will see the 3,500sqm outdoor market canopy removed in stages.

Sheffield-based construction company Henry Boot has been appointed the contract for the £30m project.

The local authority secured £8.9m from the government’s Future High Streets Fund in 2020 for the project, as well as £5m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

During the demolition, Rotherham Indoor Market will remain open for business, with various outdoor markets continuing in the town centre.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Councillor Robert Taylor, RMBC’s cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “We are committing to investing in Rotherham’s future, and the removal of the older buildings brings us one step closer to a fantastic market development which will contain dynamic spaces for all to enjoy, whilst providing exciting opportunities for local businesses.”

Tony Shaw, managing director of Henry Boot Construction, said: “This is a significant moment in the Rotherham Markets redevelopment project, as it marks a key period of visual change for the town centre. This phase is making way for the future vision of the town centre – one that will help increase footfall and drive further growth and investment in the town.”