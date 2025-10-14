Creating a buzz at Crystal Peaks with special honey sale

The bees of Crystal Peaks are creating a real buzz as their honey goes on sale at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre.

There have been hives on the roof at Crystal Peaks since 2009, providing a home to around 70,000 bees, all looked after by the beekeepers from Orchard Lane Honey.

And on Saturday November 1, the beekeepers will be in the centre to give visitors a chance to taste and buy some of the honey that they produce from the Crystal Peaks hives and in the local area.

“This is an important project for the centre as honeybee colonies across the world have been dying out at an alarming rate,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

The beehives at Crystal Peaks have been producing honey since 2009

“Bees play an essential role within the eco-system pollinating a vast number of wildflowers and 25 per cent of the food that we eat.

“Honeybees are responsible for pollinating crops such as apples, pears, peaches, strawberries, blackberries, carrots, broccoli and onions.

“We are proud of our Crystal Peaks honey - which is a lovely thick consistency with a hint of almonds - so why not come down and give it a try while stocks last.”