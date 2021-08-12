Craft market set to open at Sheffield shopping centre

Peaks Uniques is a debut attraction for the award-winning shopping centre and an opportunity for small businesses, individual designers and makers to reach a new market.

The event was scheduled to take place in June, but after being postponed by lockdown, it will now go ahead in September, with up to 40 small businesses taking part.

Peaks Uniques will run from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 25, with the stalls located throughout the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood said: “It is very much part of the Crystal Peaks philosophy that we love to support local independents and individuals.

“We know how hard the past year has been for smaller businesses and makers, so it seems like a very good time to be launching Peaks Uniques and introducing our visitors to a great new range of products.

“The emphasis of the day is going to be very much on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

He added: “All the stalls will be inside and undercover, so there will be no need to worry about gazebos flying away.”

“And for stallholders, there will be the extra benefit of toilet facilities, free parking, food and drink outlets, various cash points and WIFI connection, as well as the support of our Care Desk, cleaning and security teams.