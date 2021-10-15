City centre’s mobility service Mobile Sheffield due to be relaunched

The service, which provides shoppers with access to electric scooters and wheelchairs, was originally launched in 2017 as a partnership between the council and the Sheffield Business Improvement District. It was operated by a mobility company at The Moor Market.

Arrangements are now being made for the service to relaunch this month. Mobile Sheffield will be delivered by Sheffield BID through its Welcome Team and will operate from Surrey Street.

Whatever a visitor’s age or walking ability, the scheme will offer products to ensure people with walking difficulties or disabilities can access shops and local amenities. No blue badge is needed. Equipment, which must be booked in advance, can be hired by anyone with mobility issues, whether due to age, disability or injury.

Plans are underway to relaunch the city centre’s mobility service, Mobile Sheffield

The October relaunch is the first step to rejuvenating Mobile Sheffield which also includes a personal concierge service and meet and greet options.

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield BID, said: “Bringing this scheme back to life is an important step in developing a disability-friendly city.

"It also demonstrates the city centre’s commitment to being inclusive. We want to ensure that access is not an issue and that everyone can enjoy the city centre.”