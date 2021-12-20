With Christmas now less than a week away, the shopping centre has extended its opening hours to ensure customers can enjoy more time in store and tick off all the presents on their list.

There are also a range of activities taking place at Meadowhall over the festive season to keep the little ones entertained, including a Santa Express Train, visits from characters and a ‘snow flurry’ taking place outside the Oasis food court everyday.

All of this will be set against a backdrop of twinkly lights, as Meadowhall held its Christmas lights switch-on on November 4.

These are the Christmas opening times for Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield for 2021.

Throughout the festive season, Meadowhall visitors will be able to make contactless donations to the hospice’s Twinkle Twinkle appeal at the giant Giving Box, located on upper-level High Street, before hanging a handwritten dedication to a loved one on the centre’s Christmas tree.

Here is everything you need to know about Christmas shopping at Meadowhall this year, including opening times, deals and festive events, and when it will be open over Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year.

What are the Christmas opening hours at Meadowhall for 2021?

Jacob hangs the first star on the Bluebell Giving Christmas tree at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, as the Christmas lights were turned on for 2021.

The Sheffield shopping centre has now extended its hours for the festive season, and will be open 9am to 10pm on weekdays, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

However, individual stores and restaurants are able to set their own hours, so it is worth checking with retailers and eateries before travelling.

It has also revealed its opening times during the Christmas period.

Meadowhall will be open 8am – 4pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open 10am – 4pm on Boxing Day, 9am – 10pm December 27 – 30, 9am – 4pm New Year’s Eve, 11am – 5pm New Year’s Day, 11am – 5pm January 2 and 10am – 6pm January 3 (Bank Holiday Monday).

There are plenty of Christmas activities taking place at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, with festive characters like the Grinch on hand to greet shoppers.

Free parking is available as usual and shoppers are being encouraged to visit outside of peak times if they can, with quieter times usually after 6pm Monday to Friday.

What Christmas activities are taking place at Meadowhall this year?

There is plenty to do at Meadowhall over the Christmas period.

The Santa Express train is making a stop at the centre throughout December, where families can enjoy a ride and meet Santa and his elves for a Christmas experience complete with snow.

The train will depart from the Oasis Dining Quarter Courtyard every 20 minutes between 2pm and 8pm on weekdays and 11am to 8pm (last train at 7pm) on weekends and holidays.

Tickets are available to book online now and will be available for walk ups, with prices starting from £5.

Meadowhall’s Christmas calendar will also include a daily flurry of snow and visits from a range of festive characters throughout December, including mischievous Elves, Frosty the Unicorn, Mrs Claus, the Clockwork Ballerina and many more.

A 'snow flurry' will also fall everyday between 4.30pm and 4.40pm outside in the Oasis Courtyard.

You will also find Santa’s sleigh at various points around the centre and choirs will be around at certain points to sing some festive classics.

What shops are there at Meadowhall in Sheffield?

Meadowhall is the largest indoor shopping centre around Sheffield, with more than 200 shops on offer and a range of both high street and independent stores.

The venue covers 1.4 million sq ft of floor space and also boasts 50 places to eat and drink, as well as an 11-screen cinema.

It has been open since 1990 and is easily accessed by tram, train and bus – as well as offering 12,000 parking spaces for anyone arriving by car.

Here are all the shops you will find inside:

Accessorize – upper high street

AllSaints - upper high street

Anne Summers – lower high street

Apple Store – upper high street

Barber Barber – lower arcade

Barbour International – lower arcade

Base Childrenswear – lower high street

Baytree Interiors – upper Park Lane

Beaverbrooks – upper arcade

Better Brows – lower high street

Blacks – lower arcade

Blue Inc – upper high street

Boots – upper high street

Boss – lower high street

Boux Avenue – lower high street

Brother2Brother – lower arcade

Brows

Build-a-Bear – lower high street

Card Factory – lower high street

Cardzone – the gallery

Carphone Warehouse – concession within Currys/PC World

Castle Fine Art – lower Park Lane

Charles Clinkard – upper Park Lane

Claire’s – lower high street

Clarks – upper arcade

Cleopatra – The Lanes

Clinton Cards – lower high street

Coley CoCo – The Lanes

Crystal Amaze – The Lanes

Currys/PC World – upper high street

Customer Service and Collection Point – upper high street

Daily News – lower arcade

Deichmann – lower high street

Denim Club – upper Park Lane

Dermalogica – lower high street

Diesel – lower high street

Dune London – upper arcade

EE – upper high street

EE – lower high street

Ernest Jones – upper high street

Eurochange – upper high street

Eurochange – lower arcade

Extravagance – The Lanes

F Hinds – lower high street

Fat Face – upper high street

Flannels – Park Lane

Fone Doctor – lower arcade

Footlocker – upper high street

Footasylum – lower high street

Forever New – upper high street

French Connection – upper arcade

Frenchie Frenchie, the BARKery – lower high street

Game – lower gallery

Goldsmiths – lower high street

Goldsmiths – upper high street

GT News – The Lanes

H&M – lower gallery

H Samuel – lower high street

Halifax – lower gallery

Hamleys – lower high street

Hays Travel – upper high street

HMV – lower high street

Hobbs – upper Park Lane

Holland & Barrett – lower high street

Hollister – upper high street

Hotel Chocolat – upper high street

HSBC – lower high street

iSmash – upper high street

Jack & Jones – upper high street

Jack Wills - lower high street

Jane Plum – lower arcade

JD Sports – lower high street

Jessops – lower gallery

Joe Browns – upper high street

Josh Wood Colour – concession within Boots

Joules – lower Park Lane

Kenji – upper arcade

Kids Around – lower Park Lane

Kids at Clinks – lower Park Lane

Krispy Kreme – upper high street

Krispy Kreme – lower high street

Kuoni – upper Park Lane

Kurt Geiger – upper Park Lane

L’Occitane – lower Park Lane

Lacoste – upper high street

Ladbrokes – lower high street

Lakeland – upper arcade

Lego – lower high street

Levis – upper high street

Lipsy – concession within Next

Love Aroma – lower gallery

Lovisa – lower gallery

Lush – lower high street

MAC – concession within Boots

Marks & Spencer – arcade

Max Speilmann – lower high street

Meadowhall Management Suite – lower Oasis dining quarter

Menkind – The Lanes

Michael Kors – upper high street

Milano Couture – upper gallery

Millie’s Cookies – lower gallery

Millie’s Cookies – upper arcade

Millie’s Cookies – lower arcade

Mint Nail & Brow Bar – lower arcade

Mobile Bitz – upper high street

Moda in Pelle – upper Park Lane

Molton Brown – upper Park Lane

Moss Bros. – lower high street

Music Box – The Lanes

Nationwide – upper arcade

Neil’s Yard Remedies – lower Park Lane

Nespresso – lower Park Lane

New Look – lower gallery

Next – gallery

Nomination – lower Park Lane

NYX – concession within Boots

O2 – upper high street

Office – upper high street

Olivers Childrenswear – The Lanes

Optical Express – upper gallery

Pandora – upper high street

Pandora – lower high street

Paperchase – upper arcade

Phase Eight – upper Park Lane

Plantology – upper arcade

Poundland – lower high street

Primark – gallery

Printed By Us - upper Park Lane

Quiz – lower gallery

Regus Express – Management Suite

Reiss – upper high street

Rich & Famous – upper Park Lane

Rieker – upper gallery

Rituals – upper high street

River Island – upper high street

Santander – upper arcade

Schuh – upper high street

Schuh Kids – upper high street

Scotts – lower arcade

SD by Suit Direct – lower Park Lane

Select – lower high street

Sharps Bedrooms – upper high street

Sheffield United – lower gallery

Sheffield Wednesday – lower high street

Shoe Zone – lower high street

Size? – upper high street

Skechers – upper high street

Skopes – lower high street

Sky Store – upper high street

Smiggle – upper arcade

Sports Direct – lower gallery

Sunglass Hut – upper high street

Sunnamask – lower high street

Supercuts – lower gallery

Superdrug – lower high street

Superdry – lower high street

Swarovski – lower high street

Sweet Tradition – lower Oasis dining quarter

Tag Heuer – upper high street

Ted Baker - upper high street

Tessuti – upper Park Lane

The Body Shop – upper high street

The Car Wash Company – pink, red and yellow car park

The Entertainer – lower arcade

The Fan Cave – The Lanes

The Fragrance Shop – lower high street

The Independent Yorkshire Shop – upper Park Lane

The North Face – upper high street

The Perfume Shop – upper high street

The Perfume Shop – lower the gallery

The Sheffield Independent Store – lower Park Lane

The Shop Under the Stairs – The Lanes

The Tool Shed – The Lanes

The Watch Hospital – lower Oasis dining quarter

The Watch Lab – lower high street

The White Company – lower Park Lane

The Works – lower gallery

Therapie Clinic – lower high street

Thomas Sabo – upper high street

Three – lower high street

Timberland – upper high street

Timspon – lower arcade

TK Maxx – gallery

TOG24 – lower high street

Tommy Hilfiger – lower Park Lane

TSB – lower high street

TUI – lower high street

Typo – lower high street

Uomo – gallery

Urban Decay – concession within Boots

Urban Outfitters – lower Park Lane

USC – lower gallery

Vans – upper high street

Victoria’s Secret – lower arcade

Victoria’s Secret Pink – lower arcade

Virgin Holidays – lower arcade

Virgin Money – upper arcade

Vision Express – lower arcade

Vision Express – upper high street

Vodafone – lower high street

Warren James – lower gallery

Waterstones – upper arcade

Whistles – upper Park Lane

White Stuff – lower Park Lane

WHSmith – upper high street

Wilko – lower high street

Xtras – lower Oasis dining quarter

Yours Clothing – lower gallery

Zara – upper high street