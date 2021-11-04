Christmas 2021: This year's top toys and where you can buy them from in Sheffield

This year is no different, and supply issues may mean the search for that all-important Christmas gift may be made even more difficult.

Today the UK toy industry unveiled its 2021 Dreamtoys list – featuring the toys and games that retailers predict will be the biggest hits of the year.

The Star has checked the availabilty of the list’s top nine toys, both online and in-store, across a number of shops in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star has checked the availability of some of this year's top Christmas toys

Here are the top nine Christmas toys for 2021, and the details of whether they are available to buy in Sheffield.

1, The CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll

It is tipped as one of the most sought-after toys on the market this year. It brings nursery rhymes to life, and is inspired by JJ, a popular character from the educational CoComelon YouTube series. Retail price from £39.99

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – out of stock in-store and online

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – out of stock in-store and online

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – out of stock in-store and online

Where is it available?

It is currently available to buy from www.amazon.co.uk but prices start at £70.

2, L.O.L Surprise Movie Magic Doll (assorted)

Next on the list is the L.O.L Surprise Movie Magic Doll (assorted) with a total of 12 dolls in the series. Each ball comes with 1 L.O.L Surprise Movie Magic doll, secret message, cue card, surprise movie scene, bottle, 3D glasses, accessories, fashion outfit, shoes, eye lens and movie script. Retail price from £11.

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – out of stock in-store but available to buy online. The nearest store with availability is Osmaston Park Argos in Sainsburys in Derby.

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

3, Jurassic World Slash 'N Battle Scorpios Rex Dinosaur Toy

Inspired by Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the all-new hybrid dinosaur, Scorpios Rex, invites youngsters to relive all the action from the series with this larger-sized Slash 'N Battle Scorpios Rex action figure featuring a dynamic claw slashing feature, a chomp and roar, plus a mighty tail whip attack. Retail price from £29.99.

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – available to order online today and pick up from tomorrow (Thursday, November 4)

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online for click and collect only

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

4, Pokemon 8inch Soft Toy Pikachu

The popular character from the Pokemon franchise is set to be discovered by an entirely new generation of youngsters with the 8-inch plush toy on the market this Christmas. The toy is made with super-soft fabric. Retail price from £13.99.

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Wortley Rd Sainsburys CP and Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys – available to buy in-store and online

- Argos, Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – not available in-store, but in-stock online

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre –not currently available in-store, but expected to available in-store between November 29 and December 5. It is available online, and is also available in-store in Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – Not available in-store or online

5, LEGO Star Wars: Boba Fett’s Starship Building Set (75312)

Another toy from a popular franchise, the Boba Fett’s Starship Building Set features a LEGO brick buildable model of Boba Fett's Starship, with a handle for easy flying, rotating wings and two stud shooters. Retail price from £45.

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – available to buy in-store and online

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – Out of stock online and in-store

6, Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid Doll

A toy from the Barbie collection is next on our list. Youngsters who dip the doll into warm water will be able to her hair, tail and bodice change colour, to reveal a rainbow of pretty palettes. Retail price from £16.99.

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – available to buy in-store and online

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

7, Gassy Gus Board Game

The unusual board game will see participants take it in turns to feed Gus all sorts of food, and watch his belly bulge. But if Gus passes gas on your turn, you have to take extra food cards. Retail price from £19.20.

Here is its availability at Sheffield stores:

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – Not available online or in-store

- Smyths, Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail bar – out of stock in-store and not available for home delivery

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

8, Bluey Family Home Playset

This is likely to be a gift that many children are hoping to receive this Christmas. They will be invited to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show in the Bluey Family Home playset. Retail price from £40.

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – available to buy in-store and online

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store

- The Entertainer, The Moor and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store and online

9, Little Live Pets My Pet Pig Piggly

With over 25 sounds and reactions, Piggly is designed to make the cutest pet. She is supposed to move and sounds just like a real pig. Children can feed her with her bottle and give her a cuddle as she reacts to their touch. Retail price from £24.99.

- Argos, Meadowhall; Crystal Peaks; The Moor Argos in Sainsburys; Wadsley Bridge Argos in Sainsburys and Dronfield Argos in Sainsburys – not available to buy in-store or online

- Smyths, Drakehouse retail park and Meadowhall shopping centre – available to buy in-store

- The Entertainer, The Moor – not available in-store or online