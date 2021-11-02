There are plenty of things to do in Sheffield this year as Bonfire Night events are back on the cards after they were cancelled in 2020 in light of the pandemic.

But even if you’re not heading out to a large event this year – as the city’s popular After Dark has now been cancelled for good – you can still mark Bonfire Night in a fun way at home.

Below is a list of stores across Sheffield where you can buy all the fireworks you need to create your own safe and sensational firework display.

Sparklers Fireworks. Get all your fireworks from Sparklers Fireworks in Sheffield. You can find them at, 438 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FQ.

Back With a Bang Fireworks You can also buy your fireworks from Back With a Bang Fireworks. Find them at, 395 South Rd, Sheffield S6 3TD.

Hardys fireworks Hardys fireworks will also have a good selection of fireworks for you to choose from. Visit them at, 42A West St, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1EP.

Chinese Fireworks Co Ltd. Prepare your own controlled pyrotechnic display and buy everything you need from Chinese Fireworks Co Ltd. You will find them at, 2 London Rd, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4LN.