Bodycare Crystal Peaks: Excitement about 'great addition' to popular Sheffield shopping centre opening soon

A new shop is opening soon at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield, with shoppers describing it as a ‘great addition’ to the mall.

By Robert Cumber
1 hour ago

Bosses at the shopping centre have confirmed that a new branch of Bodycare, which sells beauty products, toiletries and household essentials, is due to open there on the West Mall near Iceland on Tuesday, February 28, at 10am.

They said: “Bodycare are passionate about delivering quality brands, both big and small, to you and your family at prices you’ll love. So whether you’re looking for a special fragrance, make up bag treat or an everyday essential, Bodycare is the right place for you. You’ll find them on the West Mall near Iceland.”

The news has been greeted with relish by shoppers at the centre. One person, writing on Facebook, called it a ‘great addition’ to Crystal Peaks, and said ‘I love Bodycare – so affordable too’ and a third commented ‘love this shop’.

Bodycare is due to open a new branch at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield on Tuesday, February 28, at 10am. Photo: Crystal Peaks

But not everyone was impressed, with one person writing: “I like Bodycare but haven't we got enough toiletries shops?”

