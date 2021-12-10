Located on the Upper Arcade, Austen & Blake offers customers a unique shopping experience and gives them the chance to fully customise pieces of jewellery, from engagement and wedding rings to earrings and necklaces.

Using a digital platform to build their creations, shoppers can customise any features of the diamond jewellery piece – from the design to carat weight and colour – before previewing their personalised items. These pieces are then ready within three weeks.

To inaugurate the store, Austen & Blake is offering 10 per cent off on all products to new customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamond jewellery specialists Austen & Blake have opened a brand-new store in Meadowhall

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new brands and experiences to the centre, and Austen & Blake is a great example of that.

“Premium jewellery and watches are especially popular at the centre at the moment, so I'm sure this unique offering will be a hit with shoppers!”

Tony French, spokesperson for Austen & Blake, said: “Our mission is to change the way people buy jewellery, creating memorable and high-quality jewellery pieces at the best possible price”.

The new store in Meadowhall sells a range of Jewellery that can be customised as part of a unique shopping experience

“We’re really excited to have opened a new store at Meadowhall and share our expertise with new customers, helping them create their perfect pieces.”

In line with Meadowhall’s Christmas opening hours, Austen & Blake will be open from 9 am to 10 pm weekdays, 9 am to 8 pm Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.